 Davido wins 'Best African Artiste of the year' at VGMA 2018 - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Davido wins ‘Best African Artiste of the year’ at VGMA 2018 – Information Nigeria

Davido wins 'Best African Artiste of the year' at VGMA 2018
The just concluded Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2018 took place at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, April 14 2018 and Nigerian superstar, Davido emerged as one of the biggest winners of the night as he was crowned the 'Best African
