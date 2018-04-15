Davido wins 'Best African Artiste of the year' at VGMA 2018 - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Davido wins ‘Best African Artiste of the year’ at VGMA 2018 – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Davido wins 'Best African Artiste of the year' at VGMA 2018
Information Nigeria
The just concluded Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2018 took place at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, April 14 2018 and Nigerian superstar, Davido emerged as one of the biggest winners of the night as he was crowned the 'Best African …
Davido wins big at 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
Davido wins Artist of the year at 2018 Ghana Music Awards
Davido wins African artiste of the year in Ghana
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!