Davido’s alleged sexual advances at Actress, Boity, caused the fight at his show in Zimbabwe, He Reacts On His Snapchat (Details) — Nigeria Today

Davido’s alleged sexual advances at Actress, Boity, caused the fight at his show in Zimbabwe, He Reacts On His Snapchat (Details)





Davido alleged sexual advances

Fresh details state that Davido’s sexual advances at S. African actress, Boity, was the cause of the fracas at his show in Zimbabwe.

According to H-Metro, Davido allegedly made sexual advances to the South African actress, Boity in a rather disrespectful manner. The actress who couldn’t condone his arrogance slapped him out of anger, leading to the brawl between the two.

But for the timely intervention of the police who savaged the situation, more negative reports would have been gathered as the lady reportedly manhandled the famous singer.





Eye witness report states that one of Davido’s members started threatening Boity in anger, telling her never to visit Nigeria. The eyewitness report read;

“Then Davido’s boy was like, I will kill you if you come to Nigeria, you are dead don’t even come.“In fact my dad is very powerful man, I will make sure you don’t even pass by the airport,”

In return the evidently aggravated Boity allegedly said:“I don’t care about Nigeria.”

Upon being called by press men, Davido claimed to have heard the rumour but was not at the scene of the incident.

The DMW Boss has also reacted to the whole drama.. He took to his Snapchat page saying she’s just seeking for attention.

Leave a Comment…

comments





The post Davido’s alleged sexual advances at Actress, Boity, caused the fight at his show in Zimbabwe, He Reacts On His Snapchat (Details) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

