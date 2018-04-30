 Davido’s Hypeman ‘Special Spesh’ Finally Shares Adorable Photos Of His Son — Nigeria Today
Davido’s Hypeman ‘Special Spesh’ Finally Shares Adorable Photos Of His Son

Posted on Apr 30, 2018

Davido’s hypeman, Special Spesh has finally shared a photo of his first son who arrived the world in January.

He took to Instagram to share the photo of his 3 weeks old son and wrote;

“TELL HIM DADDY MISSES HIM!!!!!!! #TRU!!!!! #CHUKUYENUM!!! #YUNGSPESH #MyGreatestBlessing #TCCJ!!!!”

 

The post Davido’s Hypeman ‘Special Spesh’ Finally Shares Adorable Photos Of His Son appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

