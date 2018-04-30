Davido’s Hypeman ‘Special Spesh’ Finally Shares Adorable Photos Of His Son — Nigeria Today

Davido’s Hypeman ‘Special Spesh’ Finally Shares Adorable Photos Of His Son
Davido’s hypeman, Special Spesh has finally shared a photo of his first son who arrived the world in January.
He took to Instagram to share the photo of his 3 weeks old son and wrote;
“TELL HIM DADDY MISSES HIM!!!!!!! #TRU!!!!! #CHUKUYENUM!!! #YUNGSPESH #MyGreatestBlessing #TCCJ!!!!”
