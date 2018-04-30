 Davido’s hypeman ‘Special Spesh’ shares cute photos of his son, Nigerians react — Nigeria Today
Davido’s hypeman ‘Special Spesh’ shares cute photos of his son, Nigerians react

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Entertainment

Davido‘s hypeman, Special Spesh, has finally showed us his adorable son, Chukuyenum, who he welcomed in January.

He shared these adorable photos from when he was 3 weeks old and wrote;

“TELL HIM DADDY MISSES HIM!!!!!!! #TRU!!!!! #CHUKUYENUM!!! #YUNGSPESH #MyGreatestBlessing #TCCJ!!!!”

The post Davido's hypeman 'Special Spesh' shares cute photos of his son, Nigerians react appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

