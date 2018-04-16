Davido's uncle, Senator Adeleke writes PDP, declares governorship ambition — Nigeria Today

Davido’s uncle, Senator Adeleke writes PDP, declares governorship ambition

The Senator representing Osun west senatorial district, Ademola Adeleke has written to the Peoples Democratic party to express his intention to run for the governorship seat of Osun State. Senator Adeleke who is widely know for his dancing moves and being the uncle to Nigerian music sensation, Davido only became a Senator about a year ago, replacing his late brother believes he has what it takes to unite and lead the state.

He was formerly a member of the ruling All progressive Congress but defected to the Peoples Democratic Party few days to election.

In his letter, he wrote:

“In accordance with the directive of the leadership of our great party, I wish to respectfully express my intent to vie for the ticket of the party as its candidate in the Osun state governorship election holding on the 22nd September, 2018

“I am a member of the party in Sagba Abogunde ward 2 of the Ede north local government in the Osun west senatorial district.

“As a loyal man from the strongest political base of the PDP in Osun state, I am willing, able and prepared to offer myself for this great service if given the opportunity to fly our flag as the governorship candidate.

“I pledge my continuous commitment and support to the stability, growth and success of the PDP at all levels.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

