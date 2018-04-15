Day 77: Khloe and Anto Evicted From The #BBNaija House — Nigeria Today

Day 77: Khloe and Anto Evicted From The #BBNaija House



It is the 77th day of the show, and the semi final week.

As expected, the five housemates up for eviction had their hearts pounding.

Singer Reekado Banks opened the show with a beautiful performance.

The housemates have started playing the game individually and tonight, Lolu & Khloe were evicted from the Big Brother Naija House. It was a thrilling and emotional 90 minutes.

Lolu & Khloe were up against Cee-C, Miracle, Anto and while Ebuka announced earlier that Miracle and Cee-C were saved, he called on Lolu & Khloe and being saved wasn’t her fate his night.

But at the end of it all, Anto and Khloe were evicted.



