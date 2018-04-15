Day 77: Lolu Has Been Evicted From The #BBNaija House — Nigeria Today

Day 77: Lolu Has Been Evicted From The #BBNaija House



Big Brother Naija never disappoints when it comes to a Live Show and tonight has been no different. From superstar performances, Evictions and all the usual glitz and glam, tonight was a night to remember.

The final BBNaija eviction night has indeed been the best we’ve seen so far. The housemates first of all competed for their wager. The HMs were to pick briefcases with gifts. No one was supposed to pick a check, which Miracle did. He ran away with 200,000 naira cash.

Following over 20 weeks in the Big Brother house, eluding evictions and making their marks in the big brother house, Anto Khloe and Lolua have finally been evicted from the Big Brother house missing the chances of winning the Big Brother game.

It’s quite ironic as two out of them were the ones who were reinstated back into the Big Brother after their eviction from the show weeks ago.

Anto, Cee-C, Khloe, Lolu and Miracle were the housemates up for eviction in the penultimate week before the climax of the big brother game and tonight has seen Anto, Khloe and Lolu losing their chances of staying through to the finals.

We certainly hate to see them go and we certainly know that we’ll miss their stay in the house but everything must come to an end and someone has to win, it’s just quite sad that it’s not Anto, Khloe or Lolu.

With one week left in the Big brother game, it’s finally the time we’d see who’d emerge as the winner of this year’s season.

Alex, Tobi, Nina, Miracle and Cee-C have the chances of winning the game… so let’s wait another week and see what their fates will be…

