Day Igbo-Etiti youth wing endorsed Gburugburu for second term — Nigeria Today

Day Igbo-Etiti youth wing endorsed Gburugburu for second term

For the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth wing in Igbo-Etiti local council of Enugu state, there is no better way to appreciate a man whom they believed has transformed the state in the last three years than supporting him to continue with his good works.

It was for this reason that youths converged in their numbers at the PDP office in Ogbede on Easter Monday to endorse the Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for second term in office.

At the event which was well-attended by major party stakeholders, which include member representing Igbo-Etiti/Uzouwani Federal Constituency, Hon Stella Ngwu, Igbo-Etiti council chairman, Malachy Agbo, Arc Chris Offor, Malachy Ugwu, Dr. Martins Oke, Hon. James Akandu, Hon Ezenta Ezeani, Hon Nnanwike Nwodo among others, the youths said that their decision to endorse Ugwuanyi followed the good works he has done and still doing in the state.

A supervisor for Youths and Sports in Igbo-Etiti council, Hon. Amadi Osmond, while moving the motion for the second term endorsement of the governor, noted that various parts of the state has felt the impact of infrastructure development embarked upon by the governor.

“A vote for him is a vote for continuity and a support to do well in the future. We are very pleased with what the governor has done so far and would pray and work hard to ensure that he returns for second term and continues to lead Enugu state on the path of growth and sustainable development,” he said.

Seconding the motion, Atunya Ifeanyi, a Youth leader said the landmark strides of the governor would outlive the present generation, adding that, it marks the beginning of the solid foundation for the

state.

Atunya said that Ugwuanyi’s administration had made provisions for the youths, adding that several of them have benefitted from training programmes, elective and appointed positions that have impacted on their lives positively. “It has been good so far and should this government continues this way, we will not have any cause to look elsewhere for leadership. Ugwuanyi has really shown that he is a leader that can take the people to the Promised Land,” he said.

The event tagged “Operation Deliver Your Polling Unit” was part of effort to sensitise the people at the grassroots about the achievements of the governor and the need for them to get their permanent voter cards and get involved in the affairs of the state.

Chairman of the PDP in Igbo-Etiti Local Council and convener of the event, Barrister Mrs Nkechi Ugwuoju, told The Guardian that it was based on her conviction that the youths are leaders of tomorrow that she decided to engage them in interactive session about the leadership of the state.

Ugwu-oju said: “In attendance today were over 500 youths drawn from the 191 polling units in Igbo-Etiti. All the wards coordinators of different youth wings in our council area were also in attendance. We need to engage them, carry them along and find out their problems. We cannot do without them, because of their vibrancy and roles in the society today. This event is also a meeting of brothers. Again, as the 2019 election is drawing nearer, we need to put our house in order to enable us come out better in the election.

“What we did was to have selected youths from each polling unit so that they can pass the message of Gburugburu’s achievements to others and also get other members of their clan to register in the ongoing voters registration exercise. We will continue with the meeting on monthly basis and in the next gathering, we are looking at bringing ten persons per polling unit, so that we can get more youths involved. We have meetings every month and at the last meeting we had in attendance over 900 persons”.

She said that the PDP-led government in the state made provision for youths in the council area by electing and appointing them into various positions.

Everybody is aware that governor Ugwuanyi has done so well and I want to tell you that people of Igbo-Etiti are solidly behind him. Ugwuanyi is a wonder worker who has the fear of God in him. He carries even the opposition members in the state along and enjoys good relationship with a great number of opposition parties. He practices politics without bitterness and that is rare in today’s politics,” she said.

Similarly, the member representing Igbo Etiti/Uzouwani at the House of Reps, Mrs Stella Ngwu, praised the youths for the level of support they had given to the party in the area, stressing that the endorsement of the governor would further motivate them to do more for the party.

“The youths of this local government have been very supportive of the party and I know that in 2019, they will not relent. I will want them to come out en masse and vote our governor. He has done well for Enugu. There is peace. He has rehabilitated many roads. It is his resolve to do well that has made it so. In Enugu state, PDP government has always done well. If you think back what the former governor, Sullivan Chime did, he did well. So, it is in the character of the PDP to do well,” she said.

