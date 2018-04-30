Day-old baby dumped inside water channel in Anambra — Nigeria Today

Day-old baby dumped inside water channel in Anambra

Residents of miracle junction, Ifite-Awka, Awka South Local

Government Area woke up yesterday to discover that a day old girl

was dumped inside a water channel.

The bizarre scene attracted sympathizers who cursed whoever did

the abomination as the baby was already dead.

Speaking to Nigerian Pilot, a resident of the area who preferred to be

anonymous, said the baby was dumped elsewhere, but rainfall

washed her down to the junction as the place is sloppy.

The man who was laden with emotion regretted the atrocities that

some women commit, pointing out that it is a sign that the world is

coming to an end as people have no regard for human lives anymore.

A woman who equally pleaded anonymity cautioned women against

killing innocent souls, even as she pointed out that some women

have no children today because of the heinous atrocities they

committed during their youthful age.

Residents called on relevant authorities to dispose the corpse before

it decomposes.

