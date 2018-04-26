Dbanj Unveils Script Writing Platform For Actors On May 1 — Nigeria Today

Dbanj Unveils Script Writing Platform For Actors On May 1

Popular Nigerian singer, Oladapo Oyebanji, a.k.a Dbanj, on Wednesday said that a platform for Nigerian talented actors to showcase their scripts for sponsorship would be launched May 1.

The singer stated this during the 2018 Nigerian Entertainment Conference with the theme “Understanding Emerging Markets, Trends and Opportunities” in Lagos.

Dbanj, who established a similar platform showcasing talented musicians called Creative, Reality, Entertainment, Arts and Music (CREAM) in 2016, said that the platform would afford actors opportunities to showcase their scripts.

According to him, random selection would be done monthly and CREAM would be responsible for all the finances to ensure the most interesting ones were selected for production.

He said it would be a platform that provides the up and coming artistes the opportunity to have their songs recorded, movies and videos shoot for the budding artistes.

It would also help secure collaborations with established acts.

“The first set of beneficiaries on the platform was Rayce, TK Swag, MKJ, Leke Benson, Legend Courage and recently Real Self,” he said. “We have been doing this for the musical industry since 2016, we want to rub off on the potential actors and actresses too because we realise there are talents too in that field who needs assistance. “Every month beginning from May, we will be picking 10 scripts we believe will interest the viewers and they will all be shot and produced. “We have 3.5 million subscribers already on CREAM platform and we expect more talented Nigerians to upload their scripts and music for possible assistance.”

