D’Banj, wife and son attend John Boyega’s movie Pacific Rim Uprising private screening — Nigeria Today

D’Banj, wife and son attend John Boyega’s movie Pacific Rim Uprising private screening

Here are beautiful photos of D’Banj with his wife, Lineo and their son Daniel III with John Boyega at the private screening for Nigerian Hollywood star, John Boyega’s movie, Pacific Rim Uprising, which held at IMAX cinemas .

Pacific Rim Uprising is a 2018 American science fiction film directed by Steven S. DeKnight (in his feature-film directorial debut) and written by DeKnight, Emily Carmichael, Kira Snyder, and T.S. Nowlin.

It is the sequel to the 2013 film Pacific Rim, with Guillermo del Toro, the director of the original, serving as a producer.

The sequel stars John Boyega (who made his producer debut), as well as Scott Eastwood, Cailee Spaeny, Jing Tian, and Adria Arjona, with Rinko Kikuchi, Charlie Day, and Burn Gorman returning from the original film.

Set in the year 2035, the plot follows humanity again fighting Kaiju, giant monsters set on destroying the world.

Pacific Rim Uprising was released in the United States on March 23, 2018, by Universal Pictures, in 2D, Real D 3D, IMAX 3D and IMAX, and has grossed $267 million worldwide, making it the ninth highest-grossing film of 2018.

Pacific Rim Uprising received mixed reviews from critics, with some calling the film a “tedious watch”, criticizing the script, humor, and direction, and others praising it as “fun, goofy entertainment”, while praising the visual effects and performances of Boyega and Spaeny.

Last February, Star Wars actor John Boyega revealed he convinced the creative directors of his new film, ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’, to use Wizkid’s Daddy Yo as one of the featured songs.

The news stirred heartwarming reactions from Nigerians on social media, and in a chat with MTV Base VJ, Ehiz, John Boyega gushed about how much he loves Wizkid.

See more photos from the Pacific Rim Uprising Lagos private screening, courtesy of Pulse…

