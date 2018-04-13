 Dead Body Everywhere! 26 Feared Dead as Gunmen Attack Mining Site in Zamfara State — Nigeria Today
Dead Body Everywhere! 26 Feared Dead as Gunmen Attack Mining Site in Zamfara State

Posted on Apr 13, 2018

Unknown gunmen killed 26 people at a mining site in Zamfara State. The incident occurred after the armed gunmen who invaded two villages in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State, attacked a mining site at Kuru-kuru village and also ambushed some people from the neighbouring Jarkuka village as they mobilized to bring help to […]

