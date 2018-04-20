 Dead Body of Unidentified Child Found Along The Road After Heavy Rainfall In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) — Nigeria Today
Dead Body of Unidentified Child Found Along The Road After Heavy Rainfall In Onitsha (Graphic Photos)

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Facebook user identified as Chigozie Calistus Amaife, posted a photo of a young boy who was found dead on Friday morning at a bus stop after the Thursday night heavy rainfall in Onitsha, Anambra State. The eyewitness shared the photos and wrote; “An unknown child was found dead in front of Egeton Bus top […]

The post Dead Body of Unidentified Child Found Along The Road After Heavy Rainfall In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

