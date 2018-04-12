 Dead Millionaire Leaves Nothing Behind For Wife In Will — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Dead Millionaire Leaves Nothing Behind For Wife In Will

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A grieving 79-year-old widow received a surprising shock when she was told that her millionaire husband of 42 years left her nothing in his will. Joan Thompson, 79, had lived with her husband Wynford Hodge in Pembrokeshire, Wales, United Kingdom, for 42 years leading up to his death in 2017. His net worth was around […]

The post Dead Millionaire Leaves Nothing Behind For Wife In Will appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.