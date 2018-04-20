‘Deadpool 2’ director signs on to direct ‘The Division’ adaptation — Nigeria Today

‘Deadpool 2’ director signs on to direct ‘The Division’ adaptation
The film adaptation of Ubisoft’s 2016 game The Division has a new director. Deadpool 2 director David Leitch joins the project that has Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain in leading roles.
The post 'Deadpool 2' director signs on to direct 'The Division' adaptation appeared first on Digital Trends.
Comments
