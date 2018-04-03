Death sentence: Agbofodoh’s son fights back, alleges political undercurrent — Nigeria Today

Death sentence: Agbofodoh’s son fights back, alleges political undercurrent

By Onozure Dania

WARRI—FIRST son of Chief Newton Agbofodoh, the embattled traditional Prime Minister (Unuewvodo) of Ekpan in Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr. Darlington Newton, has alleged high political undercurrent in the death sentence by hanging, slammed on his father by a Delta State High Court sitting in Asaba.

Darlington Newton, in a chat with newsmen in Warri, claimed that the purported political grievance against the sacked local government chairman, “Was extended to my father who is neither a member of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, nor All Progressives Congress, APC. It is just because Baro is my father’s nephew. My dad was accused of not working for PDP in the 2015 governorship/House of Assembly elections.”

According to him, sentencing his father, Chief Agbofodoh to death over the murder of one John Mogidi on the testimony of Innocent Akemu that he was an accomplice in the murder “raises more doubt, because the same Innocent Akemu, a PDP member, initially said he did not know anyone in Ekpan.”

Calling on the Federal Government, members of the traditional institution to intervene with a view to saving his father over perceived taboo in Urhobo land, especially Uvwie, Newton vowed that they will head to the Appeal Court and explore all legal avenues “until justice is served.”

