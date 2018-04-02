 Death Toll In Boko Haram Attack On Maiduguri Rises To 28 – Military — Nigeria Today
Death Toll In Boko Haram Attack On Maiduguri Rises To 28 – Military

Posted on Apr 2, 2018

The Nigeria military on Monday, said at least 15 persons including a soldier, were killed and about 83 others seriously injured on Sunday night during hours of battle to ward off a large number of armed suicide bombers trying to invade Maiduguri the Borno state capital. According to PREMIUM Times, soldiers on guard at the […]

