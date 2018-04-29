 Death toll in Murang'a landlside rises to five - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Death toll in Murang’a landlside rises to five – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Death toll in Murang'a landlside rises to five
The Star, Kenya
Villagers help search for the body of a man, 70, whose home was swept away by a landslide in Gitugi, Mathioya sub county on Saturday, April 28, 2018. /ALICE WAITHERA. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. The death toll of people whose homes

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.