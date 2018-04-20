 Debbie Rise’s sister Tee-Rise releases Gospel single “First Loved Me” | Listen on BN — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Debbie Rise’s sister Tee-Rise releases Gospel single “First Loved Me” | Listen on BN

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Temilolu Olurishe also known as Tee-Rise is a young lady with a desire to express her worship to God in her songs while she helps others enjoy an intimate relationship with God through her songs.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Her debut single “First Loved Me,” she says, was born out of a revelation that we love God because he first loved us and that love helps us live life full without being under pressure just because his love for us is unconditional.

The singer also shared beauty shots of herself, cradling her guitar.

“First Loved Me” is produced by the DJ Klem and mixed and mastered by James Umokoro.

Listen to the song and see the photos below:


The post Debbie Rise’s sister Tee-Rise releases Gospel single “First Loved Me” | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.