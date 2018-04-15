Debt Office adds N400 Billion Into Nigeria Economy ' DG - Naija247news — Nigeria Today

Debt Office adds N400 Billion Into Nigeria Economy ‘ DG – Naija247news



Naija247news Debt Office adds N400 Billion Into Nigeria Economy ' DG

Naija247news

Debt Office adds N400 Billion Into Nigeria Economy – Mrs Patience Oniha, Director-General, Debt Management Office, said in Lagos on Friday that the Federal Government had released about N400 billion government securities into the economy to service its …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

