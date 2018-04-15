Debt Office adds N400 Billion Into Nigeria Economy ' DG - Naija247news — Nigeria Today

Debt Office adds N400 Billion Into Nigeria Economy ‘ DG – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
Debt Office adds N400 Billion Into Nigeria Economy ' DG
Naija247news
Debt Office adds N400 Billion Into Nigeria Economy – Mrs Patience Oniha, Director-General, Debt Management Office, said in Lagos on Friday that the Federal Government had released about N400 billion government securities into the economy to service its …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!