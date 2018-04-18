Debut Africa Blue Economy Forum Announced — Nigeria Today

Debut Africa Blue Economy Forum Announced

The first Africa Blue Economy Forum (ABEF) is to be held in London on 7-8 June 2018, to coincide with World Oceans Day. More than 150 delegates and speakers are expected to attend, including government ministers, business leaders, ocean experts and environmental and maritime organizations, to discuss the economic contribution of the African oceans. The blue […]

