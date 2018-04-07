Deceitful Politicians no Longer in PDP, Says Orji — Nigeria Today

Deceitful Politicians no Longer in PDP, Says Orji

By Emmanuel Ugwu, in Umuahia



Senator Theodore Orji yesterday said that politicians that thrived on deceiving the masses had all left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the opposition party was no longer conducive for them to ply their bad politics.

He stated this while addressing the people of Umuariaga at the inauguration of the construction of a ring road connecting the community located in Ikwuano with communities in Bende and Umuahia local governments.

The Senator, who represents Abia Central in the Senate urged the people to have faith in the former ruling party as it repositions to retake power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which he said had failed the people.

“The fraudulent politicians have all left the party (PDP),” he said, adding that the “PDP keeps its promises” hence deceitful politicians no longer find it habitable.

Orji noted that the Umuariaga ring road “is a very important project” as when completed it would not only boost the infrastructure of the rural communities but also enhance their economic and social activities.

He assured that the road project would be completed on schedule, adding that he would also bring five borehole projects to Ikwuano local government while the people would decide where the water projects would be sited.

Hon Sam Onuigbo, who represents Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency, said that he was delighted to be associated with Senator Orji whom he described as “a unique personality” who is always thinking about the welfare of eh people.

While urging Ikwuano people to stand by the PDP in the forthcoming 2019 general election, adding that he would continue to “work together” with Senator Orji to attract democracy dividends for the people.

Chairman of Ikwuano local government, Mrs. Ngozi Orji lauded Senator Orji for the renewed drive to boost rural infrastructure, saying that the ring road would help to decongest Umuahia – Ikwuano – Ikot Ekpene road, especially at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture (MOUAU) axis.

“It will also serve as a by-pass and a short cut connecting Ikwuano, Ibeku and Bende communities,” she said, adding that when completed the ring road “will help open up development in the hitherto bush/forest and enhance the lives and economy of land owners and residents of the area.”

Earlier in his welcome address the president-general of Umuariaga Community Development Union, Pastor Chukwuma Alamba, commended Senator Orji for the legacy projects he left behind when he was governor. He lauded the Senator for the ring road project he brought to the community and for his active legislative duties in the Senate.

