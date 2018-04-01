Defining generation - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Defining generation – Vanguard



Vanguard Defining generation

Vanguard

This is no war cry. It is, however, a defining moment that our young, who are our most valued assets have been ignored and underinvested for decades. No one in his right mind would stand by and watch his most prized possession go to waste. Our leaders …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

