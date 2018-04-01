 Dele Alli Outshines Victor Moses as Chelsea Falls at Stamford Bridge - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today
Dele Alli Outshines Victor Moses as Chelsea Falls at Stamford Bridge – THISDAY Newspapers

Sports


Dele Alli Outshines Victor Moses as Chelsea Falls at Stamford Bridge
Dele Alli, England international whose father is Nigerian, scored twice as Tottenham Hotspur gunned down London rivals Chelsea and Victor Moses, whose mistake brought the visitors back into this derby. Chelsea lost 3-1 at Stamford Bridge to city rivals

