Dele Alli Outshines Victor Moses as Chelsea Falls at Stamford Bridge - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Dele Alli Outshines Victor Moses as Chelsea Falls at Stamford Bridge – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Dele Alli Outshines Victor Moses as Chelsea Falls at Stamford Bridge
THISDAY Newspapers
Dele Alli, England international whose father is Nigerian, scored twice as Tottenham Hotspur gunned down London rivals Chelsea and Victor Moses, whose mistake brought the visitors back into this derby. Chelsea lost 3-1 at Stamford Bridge to city rivals …
Moses assist not enough as Spurs end 28-year Chelsea jinx; Iwobi wins with Arsenal
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!