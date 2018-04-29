 Delegates ditch injured Naabu in dramatic northern NPP elections - Myjoyonline.com — Nigeria Today
Delegates ditch injured Naabu in dramatic northern NPP elections – Myjoyonline.com

Delegates ditch injured Naabu in dramatic northern NPP elections
The incumbent Northern Region Chair of the New Patriotic Party has been handed a heavy defeat in dramatic regional elections held Saturday. Daniel Bugri Naabu lost to Mohammed Bantima Samba after he polled 116 of the total votes cast. The chairman
