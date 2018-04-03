 Dell calls revamped XPS 15 the ‘smallest performance 15.6-inch laptop’ — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Dell calls revamped XPS 15 the ‘smallest performance 15.6-inch laptop’

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Dell’s latest XPS 15 adds some serious performance, with Intel’s latest and greatest eighth-generation CPUs and Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1050 Ti on tap to go with massive battery life and a svelte design.

The post Dell calls revamped XPS 15 the ‘smallest performance 15.6-inch laptop’ appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.