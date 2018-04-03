Dell rebrands Inspiron gaming laptops to G Series, serves up four new models — Nigeria Today

Dell rebrands Inspiron gaming laptops to G Series, serves up four new models

Dell rebranded its Inspiron gaming laptops as the G Series. The company has introduced four models across the new Dell G7, G5, and G3 brands packing the latest eighth-generation Intel processors and discrete GeForce graphics.

