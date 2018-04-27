Dell’s new patent application shows how a two-screen laptop deals with DRM — Nigeria Today

Dell’s new patent application shows how a two-screen laptop deals with DRM

A patent application published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office reveals a dual-screen laptop design by Dell supporting standard 2-in-1 form factors. But the bulk of Dell’s patent centers on content protected by DRM.

The post Dell’s new patent application shows how a two-screen laptop deals with DRM appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

