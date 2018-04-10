Delta monarch raises alarm over fresh herdsmen attack on residents — Nigeria Today

Delta monarch raises alarm over fresh herdsmen attack on residents
Following the unabated killings and fresh attack on the people and residents of Umiaghwa-Abraka kingdom, in Delta State by Fulani herdsmen, HRM, Air-Vice Marshal Lucky Aarile (rtd) Avwaeke 1, has raised the concern, and called on President Mohammadu Buhari to put an end to the menance to avoid more loss of lives. The monarch who […]
