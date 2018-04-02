Delta State Polytechnic 2nd Semester Resumption Date 2017/2018 Announced. — Nigeria Today

Delta State Polytechnic 2nd Semester Resumption Date 2017/2018 Announced.

Delta State Polytechnic 2nd Semester Resumption Date 2017/2018 Announced. The Delta State Polytechnic 2nd Semester Resumption Date for the 2017/2018 academic session has been Announced. The Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro (DSPZ) wishes to inform all students that the second semester resumption date for the 2017/2018 academic session has been announced. Delta State Poly will resume for 2nd …

The post Delta State Polytechnic 2nd Semester Resumption Date 2017/2018 Announced. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

