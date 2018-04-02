Delta State Polytechnic 2nd Semester Resumption Date 2017/2018 Announced. — Nigeria Today

Delta State Polytechnic 2nd Semester Resumption Date 2017/2018 Announced.
Delta State Polytechnic 2nd Semester Resumption Date 2017/2018 Announced. The Delta State Polytechnic 2nd Semester Resumption Date for the 2017/2018 academic session has been Announced. The Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro (DSPZ) wishes to inform all students that the second semester resumption date for the 2017/2018 academic session has been announced. Delta State Poly will resume for 2nd …
The post Delta State Polytechnic 2nd Semester Resumption Date 2017/2018 Announced. appeared first on Students Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!