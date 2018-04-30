Delta taskforce on Ground Rent arrests 3,200 defaulters with false claims — Nigeria Today

Delta taskforce on Ground Rent arrests 3,200 defaulters with false claims

The Delta State Taskforce on ground rent has arrested 3,200 defaulters with false claims, including documents indicating they have paid for three years. The taskforce chairman, Mr. Moses Ojor who confirmed the arrest of the defaulters to DAILY POST said, “Since the commencement of our job, we discovered false claims by property owners including fake […]

