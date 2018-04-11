 Demolisher Of 94 Year Old Man’s House Arrested — Nigeria Today
Demolisher Of 94 Year Old Man’s House Arrested

Posted on Apr 11, 2018

On Monday Mr. Chukwuma Igwe, the Coordinator of Ezeukwa Development Centre in the Onicha Local Government Area of the State was arrested by the Ebonyi State Police Command for reportedly demolishing a building and fence belonging to 94-year-old Pa Omabe Obini. Nine thugs along with the coordinator showed up to the victim’s house and demolished […]

