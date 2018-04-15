 Denel gives Supra's son R1m pilot bursary - News24 — Nigeria Today
Denel gives Supra’s son R1m pilot bursary – News24

Posted on Apr 15, 2018


Denel gives Supra's son R1m pilot bursary
Denel – the state-owned defence company which had to borrow money to pay salaries at the end of last year – has bent the rules to give a R1.1m bursary to the son of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, so he can become a pilot. Rapport, City Press
