Deontay Wilder 'accepts the challenge' to fight Anthony Joshua in the UK - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Deontay Wilder 'accepts the challenge' to fight Anthony Joshua in the UK
The Guardian
Deontay Wilder 'accepts the challenge' to fight Anthony Joshua in the UK
The Guardian
Deontay Wilder's camp say they are prepared to discuss a fight with Anthony Joshua at Wembley this summer. Photograph: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images. Deontay Wilder is ready to fight Anthony Joshua in the UK this summer to decide the undisputed …
