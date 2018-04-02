 Deontay Wilder 'accepts the challenge' to fight Anthony Joshua in the UK - The Guardian — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Deontay Wilder ‘accepts the challenge’ to fight Anthony Joshua in the UK – The Guardian

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Guardian

Deontay Wilder 'accepts the challenge' to fight Anthony Joshua in the UK
The Guardian
Deontay Wilder's camp say they are prepared to discuss a fight with Anthony Joshua at Wembley this summer. Photograph: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images. Deontay Wilder is ready to fight Anthony Joshua in the UK this summer to decide the undisputed
Fearless and full of fighting talk, Anthony Joshua turns up heat on Deontay WilderThe Independent
Anthony Joshua plans to dominate heavyweight division with 'boxing IQ' rather than war-gamesEvening Standard
Anthony Joshua was DULL against Joseph Parker AND Carlos Takam – this is whyExpress.co.uk
The Punch –Forbes –SkySports –Metro
all 426 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.