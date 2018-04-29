 Departing Wenger Wants Peaceful End To Mourinho Rivalry — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Departing Wenger Wants Peaceful End To Mourinho Rivalry

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Arsene Wenger says he hopes his farewell match at Old Trafford on Sunday passes off “peacefully” but has admitted he is unsure he will ever be friends with Jose Mourinho. Wenger, 68, made the surprise announcement last week that he will end his 21-year reign at Arsenal when the season is completed. His rivalry with […]

The post Departing Wenger Wants Peaceful End To Mourinho Rivalry appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.