 Deported Ghanaians Did Not Have Journalism Equipment - Australian Commissioner - Peace FM Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Deported Ghanaians Did Not Have Journalism Equipment – Australian Commissioner – Peace FM Online

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Peace FM Online

Deported Ghanaians Did Not Have Journalism Equipment – Australian Commissioner
Peace FM Online
The Australian High Commission has confirmed that the Australian Border Force (ABF) cancelled the visas of several dozen travellers from a variety of countries, including Ghana, who attempted to travel to Australia posing illegitimately as journalists
Visas of 'fake' journalists have been cancelled – Australian High CommissionGhanaWeb
50 fake journalists deported from Commonwealth Games – OfficialDaily Nigerian News
Reported deportation of Ghanaian 'journalists' from AustraliaMareeg Media
Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.