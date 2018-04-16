Depot, pipeline maintenance gulped N167bn in 13 months - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Depot, pipeline maintenance gulped N167bn in 13 months – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Depot, pipeline maintenance gulped N167bn in 13 months
Daily Trust
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) spent about N167 billion to maintain its networks of pipelines and depots in one year, official records have shown. A new agency, Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company (NPSC), was created out of the …
Kill subsidy before it kills us!
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!