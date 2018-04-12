Deputy Chief Justice dismisses EFF demand that Nombembe recuses himself - Business Day — Nigeria Today

Deputy Chief Justice dismisses EFF demand that Nombembe recuses himself – Business Day
Business Day
Deputy Chief Justice dismisses EFF demand that Nombembe recuses himself
Business Day
The judicial commission of inquiry will not recuse former auditor-general Terence Nombembe as head of investigations for the judicial state-capture commission of inquiry. On Thursday, head of the inquiry, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo dismissed an …
