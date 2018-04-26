Despite #deletefacebook, Facebook’s user count (and revenue) keeps growing — Nigeria Today

Despite #deletefacebook, Facebook’s user count (and revenue) keeps growing
The social media giant is reporting another quarter of growth, both in user counts and revenue. Facebook now has 2.2 billion monthly active users, though the growth is largely in India, Indonesia, and Vietnam.
