Despite marriage, grey hair, ladies still find me sexy –D’banj — Nigeria Today

Despite marriage, grey hair, ladies still find me sexy –D’banj

At only 37, the self-acclaimed Koko master is already growing grey hair and he’s unperturbed about the development. He said that he did not get rid of the grey hair because ladies have told him that they love it, adding that it is a sign that he has money. “I love the fact that I […]

The post Despite marriage, grey hair, ladies still find me sexy –D’banj appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

