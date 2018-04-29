Despite ‘N74M’ Allocation, Students Still Sit On The Floor To Take Classes In Kaduna — Nigeria Today

Despite ‘N74M’ Allocation, Students Still Sit On The Floor To Take Classes In Kaduna

According to Tracka, an independent body which tracks government spending.

“Students sit on the bare floor taking classes in GJSS Richifa str Tudun Wada Kaduna south Lga Kaduna state. Despite N74m allocated to construct a block of 12 classrooms in the Subeb project Our advocacy is to ensure that the school is built #AWorldOfPositiveReturns #OpenKaduna”

Source – Torimill

