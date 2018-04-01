 Despite PIGB’s 5% Petrol Tax, Pump Price Remains N145/ltr — Nigeria Today
Despite PIGB’s 5% Petrol Tax, Pump Price Remains N145/ltr

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Saturday allayed fears that pump price of petrol might move up following National Assembly’s recent passage of the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB), which levied a five per cent petrol tax. It also stated its intention to see that petrol is sold at N145 per litre in the […]

