Despite strikes, Syria's Assad can still wage chemical attacks - US sources - euronews — Nigeria Today

Despite strikes, Syria's Assad can still wage chemical attacks – US sources
euronews
Despite strikes, Syria's Assad can still wage chemical attacks – US sources
By John Walcott and Phil Stewart. WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. assessments following the U.S., British and French missile strikes on Syria show they had only a limited impact on President Bashar al-Assad's ability to carry out chemical weapons attacks …
