 Despite strikes, Syria's Assad can still wage chemical attacks - US sources - euronews — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Despite strikes, Syria’s Assad can still wage chemical attacks – US sources – euronews

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in World | 0 comments


euronews

Despite strikes, Syria's Assad can still wage chemical attacks – US sources
euronews
By John Walcott and Phil Stewart. WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. assessments following the U.S., British and French missile strikes on Syria show they had only a limited impact on President Bashar al-Assad's ability to carry out chemical weapons attacks
Lawmakers worry about securing US goals in Syria as Trump looks for the exitWashington Post
Inspectors come under fire in SyriaBoston Herald
Where will the proxy war in the Middle East last?Modern Diplomacy
PRESSTV –telegraphherald.com –New York Magazine –Daily Beast
all 1,751 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.