Destiny’s Child reunites after Coachella Performance — Nigeria Today

 Destiny's Child reunites after Coachella Performance
Destiny’s Child reunites after Coachella Performance

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Following 2 back-to-back performances, the women of Destiny’s ChildBeyoncé, Kelly and Michelle, link up for a hangout.

The three on Tuesday turned up at designer Peter Dundas’ store opening in West Hollywood.

Kelly took to her Instagram to share photos of the three of them from the event, having fun with champagne.

The trio had killed the show two weekends in a row, performing “Say My Name,” “Lose My Breath,” and “Soldier.”

See photos from the reunion below:

Destiny's Child reunites after Coachella Performance | BellaNaija Photo Credit: kellyrowland

