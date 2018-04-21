Destiny's Child Star Michelle Williams on Her Swirl Engagement to Chad Johnson - Eurweb.com — Nigeria Today

Destiny’s Child Star Michelle Williams on Her Swirl Engagement to Chad Johnson – Eurweb.com
|
Eurweb.com
|
Destiny's Child Star Michelle Williams on Her Swirl Engagement to Chad Johnson
Eurweb.com
*Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child has revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that after a year of dating, she is engaged to boyfriend Chad Johnson. Williams and Johnson met at a spiritual retreat in March of 2017, and have been building a strong …
Ex-member of Destiny's child music group, Michelle Williams engaged!
Destiny's Child Singer Michelle Williams Engaged!
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!