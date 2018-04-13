Details of Oga Bello, StarTimes deal revealed - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Details of Oga Bello, StarTimes deal revealed – Vanguard
Details of Oga Bello, StarTimes deal revealed
Last weekend, news that veteran Nigerian actor, and Director, Adebayo Salami popularly known as “Oga Bello” had signed a juicy deal to produce a movie for StarTimes broke with very little information on details of the deal. Oga Bello. With more details …
