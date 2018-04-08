 Deutsche Bank board to discuss CEO and make decision on Sunday - Naija247news — Nigeria Today
Deutsche Bank board to discuss CEO and make decision on Sunday – Naija247news

Posted on Apr 8, 2018


Deutsche Bank board to discuss CEO and make decision on Sunday
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) supervisory board intends to “take a decision” on Sunday after discussing John Cryan's job at the helm of the bank, the German lender said late on Saturday. In a brief statement, the bank confirmed
