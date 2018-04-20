 Deutsche Bank's bad news gets worse with $35 billion flub - SFGate — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Deutsche Bank’s bad news gets worse with $35 billion flub – SFGate

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


SFGate

Deutsche Bank's bad news gets worse with $35 billion flub
SFGate
The bad news at Deutsche Bank just got worse. Amid a weeks-long leadership tussle that claimed the scalps of the chief executive, two of his top lieutenants and tainted its chairman, the bank inadvertently transferred 28 billion euros ($35 billion) to
'This Was an Operational Error.' Deutsche Bank Accidentally Transferred $35 Billion It Didn't OweFortune
ECB asks Deutsche Bank to clarify mistaken $34 billion transfer: reportReuters
Inside Deutsche Bank's “dysfunctional” IT divisioneFinancialCareers
Bloomberg –The Punch –The Business Times –euronews
all 20 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.