Development Reporting and Hysteria Journalism — Nigeria Today

Development Reporting and Hysteria Journalism
By Kingsley Moghalu As someone who appreciates the role of the media in shaping society, it is my pleasure to address you at this event. Today’s chairman, Professor OluremiSonaiya, has also been an important voice in our public discourse. It is also my pleasure to be here because I am among former colleagues.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!